Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 37283836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Up 21.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

