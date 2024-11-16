Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

