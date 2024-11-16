Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,188 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $312.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $234.01 and a 1-year high of $320.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

