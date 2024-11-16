Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $964.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.