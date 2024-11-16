Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 221,604 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.82% of SI-BONE worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 428,110 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SI-BONE by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,734.96. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $102,194 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.92 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.22.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.