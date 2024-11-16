Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Immutep Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Immutep stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 219,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Immutep by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 108.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 108,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

