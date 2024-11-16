ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $209.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $198.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $580.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 327.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $10,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

