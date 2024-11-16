Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,031,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,326,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Hyperscale Data Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Hyperscale Data alerts:

Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. Hyperscale Data had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%.

Hyperscale Data Company Profile

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperscale Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperscale Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.