Huntington National Bank Sells 770 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $57,584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE:CVS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

