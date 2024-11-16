Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after buying an additional 284,179 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Exponent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,039 shares of company stock worth $2,291,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPO

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.