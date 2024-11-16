Huntington National Bank Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,800,000 after buying an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.