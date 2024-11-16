Huntington National Bank Buys 496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VBR stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

