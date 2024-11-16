Huntington National Bank Acquires 862 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after buying an additional 1,299,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

