Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

HUBG opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $5,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $4,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

