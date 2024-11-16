Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $237,078.72 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.