Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $298.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

