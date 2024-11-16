Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %
HSHP stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
