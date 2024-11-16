Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %

HSHP stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.