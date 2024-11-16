Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.35 million. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.150 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.