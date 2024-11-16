Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 10th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 377.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

