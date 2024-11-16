Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 8,697 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

DFSD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 328,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

