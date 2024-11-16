HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 496.66% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

