HC Wainwright Boosts HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $8.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

HIVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 3.43.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

