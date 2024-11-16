HC Wainwright Boosts Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $8.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 628,528 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388,631 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

