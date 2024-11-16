Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,660 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 15.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.65 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

