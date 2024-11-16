Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) COO Sells $609,659.70 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $609,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 737,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,727,771.40. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Griffon by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Griffon by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFF

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.