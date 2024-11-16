Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on January 3rd

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 288 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.11.

Insider Transactions at Great Portland Estates

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.39), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($31,962.50). Also, insider Dan Nicholson bought 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($13,792.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,174 shares of company stock worth $1,277,021. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

