GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLR traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $36.32.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

