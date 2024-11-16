GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 123,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,088,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

