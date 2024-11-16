Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Holdings Reduced by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 5.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

