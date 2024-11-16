Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,754 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.