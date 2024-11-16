Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Glanbia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $16.75 during trading hours on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.