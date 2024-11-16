Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,106,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 4,862,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,109.4 days.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

