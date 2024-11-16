General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,190.12. This represents a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,511 shares of company stock worth $35,012,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

