Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of GELYY stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,416. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.