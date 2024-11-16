Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,416. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

