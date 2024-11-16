GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,214 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

