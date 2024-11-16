FY2028 EPS Estimate for Wave Life Sciences Lifted by Analyst

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of ($7.68) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WVE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

WVE opened at $13.67 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $733,670.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,466.32. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 36,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,438. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

