FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Myomo Issued By HC Wainwright

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 33.22%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MYO opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Myomo during the third quarter worth $90,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

