FY2026 EPS Estimates for UNCY Increased by Analyst

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNCY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

