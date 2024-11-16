FY2025 EPS Forecast for Burberry Group Lowered by Analyst

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
BURBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Burberry Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
