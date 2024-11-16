FY2025 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Lowered by Cormark

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.34. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.