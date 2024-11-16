FY2025 EPS Estimate for Global Ship Lease Lifted by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.67. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 969,536 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.