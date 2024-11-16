FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:ASM Issued By HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.48 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ASM opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$204.00 million, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

