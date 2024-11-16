Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.16. 10,804,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,683,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

