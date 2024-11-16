Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLUT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $269.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.01.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

