First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FSZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

