First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,079. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

