First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 334,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 591,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.