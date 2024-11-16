First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: FCR.UN):

10/30/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

10/18/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$20.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.75.

9/16/2024 – First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,027. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

