Financial Review: Evergreen (EVGR) & Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergreen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergreen N/A $3.67 million 41.96 Evergreen Competitors $1.11 billion $90.80 million 65.91

Evergreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Evergreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04% Evergreen Competitors 14.76% -42.62% 2.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About Evergreen

69.3% of Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Evergreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.