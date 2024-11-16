FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,077,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 3,234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

