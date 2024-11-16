FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,077,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 3,234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
